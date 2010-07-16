TIM GEITHNER'S LATEST OUTRAGE: Wants To Block Elizabeth Warren From Running Consumer Protection Agency

She doesn’t put Wall Street first!

Photo: AP

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has expressed opposition to the possible nomination of Elizabeth Warren to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a source with knowledge of Geithner’s views.The financial reform bill passed by the Senate on Thursday mandates the creation of a new federal entity charged with protecting consumers from predatory lenders.



But if Geithner has his way, the most prominent advocate for creating the agency may not be picked to lead it.

