There Are A Bunch Of Charts In Tim Geithner's Book -- This One's His Favourite

Yesterday Tim Geithner met with a bunch of journalists (including Business Insider) and expounded on his account of the mortgage crisis, “Stress Test: Reflections On Financial Crisis.” The book came out earlier this month.

Geithner said multiple times — “look at the work we did.” That’s how he wants his time as Treasury Secretary to the judged.

In the book, he illustrates that using a bunch of charts. The one below, on page 369, is his favourite. It shows how quickly the Treasury, FDIC and Federal Reserve injected cash into the financial system when the crisis hit. It also shows how quickly they stopped.

To Geithner, it shows how conservative the government was actually being. He digs that.

