Tim Geithner's Currency Solution Is DOA

This morning, Tim Geithner proposed to his G20 colleagues that the world implement some kind of system to prevent countries from building up gigantic current account surpluses.



This would specifically hurt countries like Japan, China, and Germany. And it would help the US (obv.).

Anyway, this isn’t going anywhere.

The key countries are already opposing the news, not surprisingly. This isn’t going anywhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.