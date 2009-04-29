The Conspiracy To Hide Tim Geithner's Taste In Music

We’re finally getting around to perusing Tim Geithner’s personal schedule from his time at the New York fed. It was published by NYT on Monday as part of its big Geithner takedown, and it confirmed that the he was pretty damn close with Wall Street, particularly Citigroup folk.



But here’s a mystery: On page 307, November 19, 2007, it says Geithner attended a concert. But the name of the band (?) is blacked out. Apparently, the Fed or the Treasury is trying to suppress Geithner’s taste in music.

What are they trying to hide? It looks like it’s about four letters, so that’s one clue. We also know that Geithner is an avid skateboarder (proof: the photoshop in this post), so that may give some clue as to his taste in music.

Any guesses? Did anyone go to a concert on November 19, 2007?

