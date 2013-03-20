Tim Geithner's Bethesda Maryland Home Is On Sale For $995,000

Now that Tim Geithner has been relieved of his duties at Treasury Secretary, he can do all the things that former Treasury Secretaries do — write books, speak on TV programs, hang out with his family… and leave Washington.



That’s why Geithner’s Bethesda, Maryland home is now on the market (h/t Curbed DC).

He and his wife bought it for $950,000 in 2009 and are now selling it for $995,000.

That’s not a huge deal, but then again this four bedroom house is pretty standard. So in case you were ever wondering… No, Time Geithner is not a fancy guy.

Matt Modesitt of Redfin has the listing.

