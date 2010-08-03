Tim Geithner: Look, We Always Knew The Recovery Was Going To Be Garbage

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner has an op-ed in the NYT this morning titled Welcome to the Recovery, which basically argues that, well, we’re recovering.



And if you don’t buy it, it’s because you don’t realise that the recovery was ALWAYS going to be a joke, because of the severity of the crisis.

From the start, President Obama made clear that recovery from a crisis of this magnitude would not come quickly and that the recovery would not follow a straight line. We saw that this past spring, when the European fiscal crisis posed a serious challenge to the markets and to business confidence, dampening investment and the rate of growth here.

He then walks through some of the recent data (most of which remains positive, even if the brown shoots are showing), as well as the recent proclamation from Blinder and Zandi that the stimulus/bailout efforts saved the economy.

Still, we’re wondering if he chose the right title. There’s almost some deadpan humour in there.

