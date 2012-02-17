Tim Geithner, The GOP Will Have None Of Your Smirking Thank You Very Much

The Wall Street Journal’s Damian Paletta has an amusing post about Tim Geithner drawing GOP ire after providing rather uninhibited testimony about the budget.



In a testy exchange over the perceived reluctance by the White House to urge the Senate to pass a new budget that drew incredulity from Geithner, Rep. Jason Chaffetz snapped:

“You can smile and laugh about it all you want.”

Chaffetz later warned he was getting tired of Geithner’s “silly little smirks.”

