Tim Geithner On CNBC

Photo: CNBC

Tim Geithner is on CNBC right now being interviewed on the economy.We’ll cover here LIVE with key points.



He’s being interviewed by Larry Kudlow.

Geithner rejects notion that the economy has been unimpressive. Says there was aggressive deleveraging in the private sector, and the government has done a good job (all considering) counteracting that.

Says economy right now needs well designed program of support.

“If all you do is act to bring down the deficit quickly… you will not solve the economy’s problems.”

What Geithner should be done:

Extend all the tax cuts that would affect 98% of Americans.

Take the threat of debt of default off the table.

Put in other tax/hiring incentives.

Talking entitlements…

The interview wraps up. Not really much news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.