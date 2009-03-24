Tim Geithner's Plan: A Nigerian 419 Scam?

Mr. Timothy Geithner



United States of America

March 23, 2009

Dear Friend,

May God bless you. I hope this letter finds you in good health.

I am the principal economic official of the United States. Recent difficulties have seen our lose nearly 20 per cent of our wealth, causing massive economic disolocations, unemployment and the failures of numerous financial firms.

We decided to search for an external assistance because we are having problems recovering large amounts of investments made in assets backed by real estate assets. We believed these legacy assets would be worth far more than currently reflected in the markets. Most of the depression in prices is due to the fact that there are only a limited number of buyers for these assets, and even those buyers lack financing for the purchases they would make.

Most importantly, your ability to put the said funds into circulation wisely for our joint interest is a major considerable factor regarding our request as our knowledge on financial matters is

not enough to handle an amount of money involve.

On your personal advise,We are also considering the below options as areas relative to our interest to put the said funds working:

1) a guarantee of any loans that you may wish to take out to puchase the assets

2) a division of equity contributions between yourself and ourself.

In view of this, if you are touched to work with us in sincerity, by standing as a private investor to receive the said assets, we shall embrace you as our new found friend and will compensate you accordingly.

As you indicate interest, please be fast to contact the U.S. Treasury Department at this email address ([email protected]) to enable us give you further information relative to the presence/position of funds and the steps we shall take to finalise on the project.

Do not hesitate to include your personal telephone/fax numbers as this will facilitate communication between you and my companions. We will need to access the accounts of your banks to facilitate the funds transfer.

Thanking you in advance for your kind and urgent response, more so for keeping our proposal to your self.

Sincerely

T.Geithner

