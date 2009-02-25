Tim Geithner Needs Help

Despite the urgent call to action, the agency leading the way is understaffed and overburdened as it confronts the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, government analysts say. The Treasury Department still has numerous job vacancies that need to be filled, leaving Secretary Tim Geithner working on his own, according to Darrell West, head of government studies at Brookings Institution.

“Essentially Geithner is sitting over there by himself and does not have a staff,” West said.

It seems that the new administration’s strict “ethics” guidelines, intended to limit the influence of lobbyists, have put hiring people for the Treasury into slow motion. When Obama said “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for” we didn’t really think he meant we’d just have to keep waiting.

