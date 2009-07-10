Tim Geithner: M.I.A.

Remember when Tim Geithner was all over the news, nervously attempting to instill confidence in the market and ensure Americans that the administration would take “bold steps” to make the financial system safe. Or if he wasn’t talking about a bank rescue, he was off in China, serving as bond-salesman-in-chief.



But that’s the last we’ve heard of Turbotax Tim. The P-PIP, of course, is a big nothingburger, and on the economy we hear more about Larry Summers, Austan Goolsbee and Christina Romer than we do Geithner.

The Journal says today that he’s been helping Obama think about whether Bernanke should be replaced, but is that all he’s been reduced to? Has it just been that and stamping ACCEPTED on all the TARP applications?

Timmy, we miss you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.