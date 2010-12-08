What Was The Secret Memo Tim Geithner Was Reading On The Debt Ceiling During Last Month's Trip To Asia?

This week The Treasury unveiled a big redesign of its website, and it even unveiled a blog.



And not just that, it even launched a Flickr feed, which includes this picture of TIm Geithner’s bowl of noodles during a trip to Asia last night.

On Twitter, the sharp-eyed @dutch_book noticed that you can make out on Geithner’s Blackberry that he’s reading something about the debt ceiling, and that on the last line you can see the line “Tea Party Backed.” But it’s hard to make out much more.

Click the image to enlarge, and help us make out the whole memo.

Update: A commenter surmises that it’s almost certainly this WSJ story, which was published on November 6, which is right when Geithner was on his trip.

Photo: US Treasury

