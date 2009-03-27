Tim Geithner Less Popular Than Jello On Facebook

Jonathan Berr at AOL’s new Daily Finance blog has the story of Geithner’s biggest challenge after savings the global economy, constructing a new financial regulatory framework and finding a way to balance the need for financial stability against the public’s bloodlust for bonus rich bankers.



Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who has struggled to win over Wall Street, is having an equally difficult time making new “friends” on Facebook.

Geither’s page, which a Treasury spokesman could not immediately confirm was legitimate, lists 718 fans. That’s less than the 1,228 people who have told the hugely popular Web site that they like Jell-o, the 5,674 people who back Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, the 22,426 fans of Budweiser and the 28,739 fans of Howard Stern sidekick Artie Lange.

Nonetheless, there are Geithner groupies.

One fan wrote on his Facebook Wall: “Tim Geithner is an intelligent decent man doing well at perhaps the hardest job in the country. Thanks for the dedication to the task and for the good work so far! “

You can read the rest here. No word on whether Geithner is on Twitter yet.

