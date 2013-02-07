Tim Geithner Has His First Post-Treasury Secretary Gig

Photo: AP

Tim Geithner is joining the Council On Foreign Relations.Here’s the press release we just got.



——————————————

February 6, 2013—Timothy F. Geithner, the 75th Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will join the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) later this month as a distinguished fellow. Geithner, who was previously a senior fellow at CFR in 2001, will be based at the organisation’s headquarters in New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim back to the Council on Foreign Relations,” said CFR President Richard N. Haass. “Both at Treasury and at the New York Federal Reserve, Tim was a tireless, creative, and responsible custodian of the public trust. His coming to CFR only strengthens our capacity to produce thoughtful analysis of issues at the intersection of economic, political, and strategic developments.”

As President Obama’s treasury secretary, Geithner played a central role in formulating U.S. domestic and international economic policy for the past four years. He was a principal architect of the president’s strategy to avert economic collapse and to reform the financial system, while also tackling a broad set of international economic challenges. He served in this position from January 26, 2009 through January 25, 2013.

Geithner previously served as president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, between 2003 and 2009. He first joined the Department of Treasury in 1988 and worked in a variety of positions in three administrations. From 1999 to 2001, Geithner served as under secretary of the treasury for international affairs, under Secretaries Robert E. Rubin and Lawrence H. Summers. He was director of the Policy Development and Review Department at the International Monetary Fund from 2001 until 2003. Previously, he worked for Kissinger Associates, Inc. Geithner earned his undergraduate degree in government and Asian studies from Dartmouth College. He was awarded an MA in International Economics and East Asian Studies from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

