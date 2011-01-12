Tim Geithner's Hedge Against His Daughter's Shopping Addiction Paid Off Today

Katya Wachtel
Geithner

Remember when we found out that Tim Geithner had bought shares in cult yoga retailer Lululemon as a hedge against all the yoga-wear his daughter bought?

He invested less than $1,000 in Lululemon stock, but he should have bought more.

The company’s share price rose 6.2% to $71.39 after it announced that it expects its Q4 earnings to be 55 cents to 57 cents a share on sales of $237 million to $239 million, according to MarketWatch.

