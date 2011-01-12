Tim Geithner's Hedge Against His Daughter's Shopping Addiction Paid Off Today

Remember when we found out that Tim Geithner had bought shares in cult yoga retailer Lululemon as a hedge against all the yoga-wear his daughter bought?
He invested less than $1,000 in Lululemon stock, but he should have bought more.
The company’s share price rose 6.2% to $71.39 after it announced that it expects its Q4 earnings to be 55 cents to 57 cents a share on sales of $237 million to $239 million, according to MarketWatch.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.