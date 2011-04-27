Tim Geithner: Good Or Bad Tipper?

Tim Geithner’s weekend surfing activities taught us a few things about the Treasurer.



Firstly, that he can surf.

Secondly, he surfs with an entourage in tow.

Thirdly, the man can tip.

From ESPN, (via NetNet):

“At first I though it was just laughable,” recounts David Alexander, who runs Open Ocean Surf School and gave Geithner’s daughter, a student at nearby Stanford, a lesson while the Secretary and his son ripped it up down the beach.

“And then I was like, oh, those guys up there on the bluff are Secret Service guys, of course … this happens every day.”

Alexander reports that Geithner left a healthy tip, but “a tax break would have been nice.”

Bill Gross could learn a thing or two in this department, from the Treasurer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.