Tim Geithner: Ongoing Crisis In World's Largest Economic Bloc "Unlikely" To Hurt US Economy

Photo: Bloomberg

Wha!?So Tim Geithner spoke with Bloomberg TV’s Al Hunt. It hasn’t aired yet, but headlines, courtesy of Kid Dynamite, are coming out.



This one is really weird:

BN 16:00 GEITHNER SAYS EU DEBT CRISIS UNLIKELY TO HURT US ECONOMY

Seriously? A potentially contagious debt situation and a strengthening US dollar won’t hurt us?

We can hope, but as Kid Dynamite notes, this could be Hank Paulson’s “subprime is contained” quote all over again.

