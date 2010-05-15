Tim Geithner: Ongoing Crisis In World's Largest Economic Bloc "Unlikely" To Hurt US Economy

Photo: Bloomberg
Wha!?So Tim Geithner spoke with Bloomberg TV’s Al Hunt. It hasn’t aired yet, but headlines, courtesy of Kid Dynamite, are coming out.
This one is really weird:
BN 16:00 GEITHNER SAYS EU DEBT CRISIS UNLIKELY TO HURT US ECONOMY
Seriously? A potentially contagious debt situation and a strengthening US dollar won’t hurt us?
We can hope, but as Kid Dynamite notes, this could be Hank Paulson’s “subprime is contained” quote all over again.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.