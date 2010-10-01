Tim Geithner Admits: We're Not Allowed To Use The Word Stimulus Anymore

Joe Weisenthal

Yesterday we mentioned how at the Atlantid Ideas Forum, Tim Geithner declared that there was no reason to worry about the trade war, and that China was revaluing its yuan nicely.

Here’s another snippet Tweeted by Steve Case. Geithner admitted they can’t use the word stimulus anymore.

And we’re guessing that over the next two years when the government has to bailout the states, they won’t be using the word “bailout” either.

