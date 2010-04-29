Forbes Searching For New COO To Save The Company

Steve Forbes is on the hunt for a new COO.

Fortune reports that Steve and Tim Forbes are looking for a new COO from outside the magazine, and that Tim, currently COO, is transitioning to a higher position in the company.Fortune speculates that they might be looking for someone “to improve and rethink its digital presence.” (The CEO of the website True/Slant is currently a web consultant for them.) Or that it could be a way “to help make the company profitable again.”



Forbes’ ad pages plummeted in 2009. And there were two rounds of layoffs last year, one in April and another in October.

We recently reported that six of the staffers laid off during the October round have been hired back on a freelance basis and are cranking out more stories than they were before to get the website as many clicks as possible.

