Photographer Captures Incredible Human Side Of Animals

Photo: Tim Flach Photography
British photographer Tim Flach is known for taking human-like photographs of animals. His latest body of work, called “More Than Human,” captures the emotions of wild creatures through intensely close shots — like the stunning picture of a gorilla on the right. The intimate animal portraits, which feature everything from a featherless chicken to a pair of affectionate chimpanzees, are meant to illuminate the similarities between animal poses, gestures, and gazes, and our own.
Photographing animals on a set, as opposed to in their natural habitat comes with a unique set of challenges.
“You can never predict an animal’s mood,” Flach says on his website. “So you have to plan beforehand to get what you want.” To make the animals feel as comfortable as possible, Flach may adjust the temperature of the studio or play music.
You can purchase a hardcover copy of Flach’s animal portraits here or visit his website to see more of the award-winning photographer’s work.
Unlike traditional wildlife photography, Flach photographs his subjects in a studio instead of their natural habitat.
This line of photography is notoriously challenging since the behaviour of an animal is often unpredictable.
Flach may adjust the temperature of the studio or play music to make an animal feel more comfortable.
Though you can't be certain how an animal will react on camera, Flach usually plans his angles and framing ahead of time.
Flach meticulously researches his animals before the shoot to better understand how they will behave on camera.
