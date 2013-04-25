Escape The 9-5 Lifestyle With These Brilliant Productivity Hacks

Tim Ferriss is among the most popular writers around on productivity, picking up skills, and escaping the 9-5 lifestyle.
His first bestseller, The Four Hour Workweek, came out of from his own experience of going from working long hours, seven days a week to figuring out how to run a business more efficiently.
But even for people not ready to take that step, Ferriss has some valuable tips for figuring how to get dramatically more done in less time, leaving more room to get ahead, relax, and do the things that make you happy.
If you're spending 12 hours a day at your desk, and still not finishing your work, it's time to make a change.
It's incredibly simple to fall into easy habits, or just do things the way you're trained. Ferriss writes:
'If everyone is defining a problem or solving it one way and the results are subpar, this is the time to ask, What if I did the opposite? Don't follow a model that doesn't work. If the recipe sucks, it doesn't matter how good a cook you are.'
For example, Ferriss had huge success making sales calls only at 8:00-8:30 in the morning and from 6:00 to 6:30 at night because he got around 'gatekeepers' and directly to executives.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Interest, energy and ability go up and down all the time. Trying to work through it when you're miserable is unproductive.
The way many of our jobs and careers are planned leads to doing the same thing for hours, even years on end. It doesn't account for the fact that people aren't built to work that way.
Your interest and ability to do a particular job or task varies over time. It's more effective to plan for it than to simply try to work through it, or spend unproductive hours staring at a screen.
Design your work day, and potentially even your career to take that into account.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Doing less is not being lazy. Don't give in to a culture that values personal sacrifice over personal productivity.
Often, our workplace culture places way too much emphasis on face-time, late evenings, early mornings, and eating lunch at the desk as a sign of hard work and dedication.
Long hours show neither. There's a big difference between being productive and being busy. Instead of measuring the amount of work you do, measure results in terms of the amount of time, and eliminate the less important things that take forever.
Eliminate work for work's sake.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
There's never going to be perfect time to quit a job, ask for more responsibility, or take on a risky new project.
Waiting for the perfect moment is simply a delaying tactic that keeps you preoccupied. Pro and con lists serve the same function. Take the leap and course correct as needed. The consequences are rarely as bad as you imagine.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Waiting for someone else's approval is the easiest way to delay or avoid something you don't really want to do. That way, you can blame inaction or failure on them instead of yourself.
And if you do want to do it, but think someone will deny you, just go for it. Unless the damage is catastrophic, you'll be able to fix things or apologise. People are hesitant to try new things, but once the ball's rolling, they'll rarely stop it.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
The majority of people are better than average at a few things, and pretty bad at others. Trying to improve weaknesses will only lead to small improvements. You might move in the direction of average, or mediocre.
But focusing on your strengths makes you exceptional in one area, which is far easier to leverage. Do what your best at rather than wasting time on repairing things.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Bad stress, like a yelling boss or destructive criticism is definitely negative.
But without a certain level of stress, you're unlikely to get motivated. Examples of good stress include role models that push you, and taking the sort of risks that expand what your comfort zone.
People who avoid all stress end up never taking a risk and failing.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Unhappiness is certainly unpleasant. But uncertainty is scary. Most people will opt for the former, and never follow through on resolutions.
You just replay everything that can go wrong, and don't end up doing anything due to pessimism, fear, and insecurity.
An easy way to overcome this is to precisely define the exact worst that can happen if you radically change your work life. You could get fired, struggle to pay your mortgage, or have to sell your car.
But when these scenarios are defined instead of vague fears, you'll usually realise how unlikely they are, and be able to make concrete plans to avoid them.
Source: The Four Hour Work Week
One of the biggest ways people avoid change is with false optimism, the idea that things will get better over time. If you're miserable now, it's likely you're using optimism as an excuse for inaction.
Are you better off than you were a week, month, year ago? If not, things are unlikely to change without major action on your part.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Most people are relatively insecure, and go after 'reasonable' goals. That means the competition is fiercest at the low end. Wildly ambitious, impossible to achieve goals are easier because less people really truly try for them.
Average and uninspiring goals will only fuel you through one or two roadblocks. Unrealistic goals are an adrenaline boost.
If the payoff's average, your effort will be too.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Many time management tips are about learning to get more done in the day. The real focus should be on doing less.
People tend to do lots and lots of busy work to avoid the difficult and critical stuff. A better strategy do the difficult stuff right away and eliminate everything else
Doing something unimportant well does not make it important, neither does the fact that it takes long time.
Being incredibly efficient at answering email isn't a good thing. It means you're spending too much time on a task that isn't all that productive. Focus on things that are effective -- that get you closer to your goal in the quickest way possible.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Working incredibly long days but still feeling like you have work to do is a sign that you're doing something wrong.
Ask these two questions, inspired by economist Pareto, to get back on track, Ferris writes:
'What 20% of sources are causing 80% of my problems and unhappiness?'
'Which 20% of sources are resulting in 80% of my desired outcomes and happiness?'
That helps you identify tasks or customers or relationships that you should just drop in order to focus on what makes you productive and successful.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
In addition to Pareto, use Parkinson's law: a task will swell in (perceived) importance and complexity in relation to the time allotted to complete it.
Basically, you take longer with everything because you're expected to be at your desk, at minimum, from 9-5. If you have 8 hours to do something, you'll take all 8 hours for something that can be done in less time. You end up with better quality due to higher focus.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Most of the information you get isn't data designed to help you solve problems. It's a distraction, and frequently beyond your control.
The more you limit information to the former, the less time you spend looking, absorbing, and responding to things that aren't productive. Try consuming less media, and limiting the emails or phone calls you take to ones that immediately impact your current task for most of the day.
One trick is to answer emails twice a day, at noon and 4 in the afternoon.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Everyone's had to a task now and then that is poorly thought out, difficult to execute, drags on forever, and won't result in much gain. Sometimes they're unavoidable. More often than not, if you make that case aggressively to someone, you can get out of the task.
The same goes for meetings and phone calls that drag on forever. It's better to be rude than waste hours a week being polite. Never schedule meetings without a defined agenda and set end time, and get up and walk away when you need to.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Eventually, unanswered emails, forms you haven't filled out, and other time consuming logistic tasks will pile up if you don't get too them. They have to be done.
But the worst thing you can do is interrupt more important tasks to take care of these things as they come in. Do them all at the same time in short, intense bursts.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
Don't make people ask you for permission. Clearly delineate when you absolutely need to and avoid otherwise.
When you have people that report to you, it's incredibly easy to get overwhelmed with requests, or to micromanage them with the usually mistaken belief that they need it.
You have to train people to behave otherwise, because nobody else will. Clearly delineate what sort of things you can and will help with, and let people know that they have autonomy. Most will respond positively to the increased power.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
In an age where pretty much the entire world is connected by the Internet, it's cheaper than you think to outsource certain tasks to a virtual assistant. Whether it's to do research, fill out spreadsheets, or set meetings, it's worth considering.
Basically, if you can hire somebody at eight to 10 dollars an hour that allows you to focus on something that earns you more than that, you should.
It's simple arbitrage.
Source: The Four Hour Workweek
