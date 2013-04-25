Escape The 9-5 Lifestyle With These Brilliant Productivity Hacks

Productivity guru Tim Ferriss.

Tim Ferriss is among the most popular writers around on productivity, picking up skills, and escaping the 9-5 lifestyle.



His first bestseller, The Four Hour Workweek, came out of from his own experience of going from working long hours, seven days a week to figuring out how to run a business more efficiently.

But even for people not ready to take that step, Ferriss has some valuable tips for figuring how to get dramatically more done in less time, leaving more room to get ahead, relax, and do the things that make you happy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.