Here's What Tim Ferriss Wishes He Knew About Money In His 20s

Tim Ferriss seems to have his life down to a science.

He has mastered his career, his fitness routine, and even his food preparation, as detailed in his books “The 4-Hour Workweek,” “The 4-Hour Body,” and “The 4-Hour Chef.” But Ferriss, an angel investor and best-selling author, hasn’t always known everything.

When we asked him what he wishes he’d known about money in his 20s, Ferriss shared the following:

In your 20s, optimise for learning, not earning. Work directly under or with master dealmakers, and acquire skills. This is particularly true for negotiating and hard skills like coding. What would you rather have: $US20,000 more per year in your 20s, leading to making $US100,000 to $US200,000 a year in your 30s, or a lower-paying job from 20 to 25 — but one like a real-world MBA you’re paid for — leading to making millions in your 30s? It often comes down to prioritizing skill acquisition over immediate postcollege earning. McKinsey or Goldman can be seductive, but it’s easy to get trapped in a 20-plus-year path of paying for a bloated lifestyle that is always a bit more expensive than the year before. Serfs can become self-made kings, but consultants tend to remain consultants. The only true job security is a superior skill set.

Interestingly, “role-related knowledge” was highlighted as one of the four categories on which Google job applicants are graded. As often as we hear that charisma, charm, and overall personality are career determinants, Ferriss points out that there’s another critical factor at play: being really damn good at your job.

