Tim Farron sacks Liberal Democrat candidate David Ward in antisemitism row

LONDON — The Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has sacked one of his party’s general election candidates following allegations of antisemitism.

Farron said the former Bradford East MP David Ward was “unfit to represent” the party for the seat in the upcoming general election.

Farron had initially resisted calls to axe the former Bradfor East MP David Ward, saying on Wednesday morning that while he disagreed with Ward’s views, it was not within the leader’s power to remove candidates.

However, Farron has now reversed his position.

“I believe in a politics that is open, tolerant and united,” Farron said in a statement.

“David Ward is unfit to represent the party and I have sacked him.”

Ward has long been a controversial figure in the party due to his views on the holocaust and Israel. Farron has previously described Ward’s comments as “offensive” but had resisted calls to oust him.

This is a developing story…

