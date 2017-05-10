Tim Farron rides a hovercraft and rules out being the next James Bond

LONDON — Tim Farron took a ride on a search-and-rescue hovercraft during a trip to Somerset, south-west England on Tuesday afternoon.

The Liberal Democrats leader Farron visited Burnham-on-Sea on the latest leg of his general election campaign, where he met volunteers at the Burnham Area Rescue Boat charity before taking a ride on the bright orange craft.

Farron, who this week has written an op-ed for Business Insider arguing why Brits should vote for his party on June 8, was greeted by Lib Dem activists as he arrived in Burnham-on-Sea today.

He then put on a jumpsuit and an orange helmet before boarding the life-saving hovercraft and taking a ride along the south-west coastline at low tide.

“That was great, and it shows they are the fourth emergency service,” he told journalists on the south-west coast.

Here’s a clip of the Liberal Democrats leader hovering down the beach.

This afternoon Farron told Sky that there is “absolutely no chance” of him being the next actor to play James Bond if he fails to win the general election.

The Lib Dems are currently projected to finish third with around 10% of the national vote share, but are aiming to at least double the number of seats they have in the House of Commons.

Tim Farron and Tessa Munt speeding out to sea in a search and rescue hovercraft. pic.twitter.com/WuipRNirkC

— Laura Silver (@laurafleur) May 9, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.