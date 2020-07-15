An American UFC star lost 3 fights in a row but still got a bonus check, a pay-rise, and co-main event status on 'Fight Island'

An American called Tim Elliott managed to secure a pay-rise and a new fight deal from the UFC, even after he had lost three bouts in a row.

Elliott has an upcoming flyweight match against Ryan Benoit in the second of the UFC’s four “Fight Island” events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Wednesday’s fight is the co-main event for the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige card.

“Things are looking up!” Elliott laughed. “All you’ve got to do to get a co-main is three losses in a row.”

FIGHT ISLAND – Tim Elliott has lost three UFC fights in a row but still managed to get a bonus check, a pay-rise, and a new deal for four more fights with the world’s leading mixed martial arts firm.

The first of those four fights takes place against Ryan Benoit this Wednesday on “Fight Island,” a quarantined area on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi being used by the UFC to hold international events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At a media event attended by Insider Monday, Elliot said the hat-trick of defeats was “rough,” not because of the losses themselves, but because of the nature of the defeats.

He was submitted with a guillotine choke by Deiveson Figueiredo in October 2019, and regretted not being able to perform that night.

In January 2020, he was out-pointed by Askar Askarov but said he cannot remember anything from the first round onward. “In my mind, I was knocked out in the first round. I have no recollection of ever talking to my corner between rounds, the second, or the third,” Elliott said.

But the worst of the three was the most recent, a submission loss via arm triangle in the second round against Brandon Royval in May, Elliot said.

“I’ve had some rough goes in this sport, not just with losses but with injuries.”

But he has a new lease of life in the Octagon

Regardless, Elliott has not found opportunities lacking with the UFC. He said he has even been rewarded.

“Man, right now I feel like it’s my time,” he said. “It’s the best I’ve ever felt and I couldn’t be more excited.

“I just got a raise, a new contract after three losses in a row. I got a call and I was thinking, ‘OK, I’m getting fired … this is my manager calling.’ But no, I got a raise, and four more fights. I’m rejuvenated now.”

Elliott is in the co-main event for the second of the UFC’s “Fight Island” bouts, a UFC Fight Night event inside the Flash Forum, a behind-closed-doors venue only open to UFC staff, athletes, broadcast crew, and media.

“My goals have gone up and down in this sport,” Elliott said, moving on from title aspirations to wanting to provide cash for his family.

“It used to be to get the [UFC] title but when that didn’t happen, it was just to make as much money for my family.

“I want to show [my team and my family] that the [training] didn’t go to waste. Now’s the time. I’m laser-focused now and ready to go.”

Wednesday’s Fight Night event is headlined by the five-round featherweight match between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

