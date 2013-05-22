Why Tim Duncan's Historic NBA Career Has Gone Completely Under The Radar

Tim Duncan is just three wins away from going back to the NBA finals at the age of 37. But despite already having four championship rings and two MVP trophies, Duncan is still somewhat of an anonymous figure in a league that breeds superstars.



Many factors have contributed to Duncan’s under-the-radar success, from his upbringing, to his unusual longevity in college, and the city where he now plays home games.

In addition, Duncan’s success came in the shadows of some of the game’s greats, and his titles came at some unlucky times.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at just how Duncan has been so successful without all the accolades of lesser players.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.