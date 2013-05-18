Tim Duncan's Resume Places Him Among The Best Big Men In NBA History

With San Antonio’s win over Golden State, the Spurs are now one step closer to winning a fifth championship during the Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich era.



In fact, this will be the eighth time Tim Duncan has played in the Western Conference finals. That is a remarkable achievement for a player and a team that are not generally considered among the all-time best.

But if we look at Duncan’s résumé, we can see that he is probably already among the four greatest big men in NBA history. Duncan is one of only four big men with six combined MVP awards (2) and championship rings (4). And the other three (Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) are routinely mentioned among the greatest players in NBA history.

Duncan probably already deserves mention among the NBA’s all-time greats. But one more ring, 14 years after winning his first, would certainly cement his place…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.