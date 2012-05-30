36-Year-Old Tim Duncan Embarrassed The Oklahoma City Thunder With A Throwback Dunk Last Night

The San Antonio Spurs jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-111 last night.



The Spurs are undefeated in the 2012 playoffs, with a perfect record of 10-0. They’re on a 20-game winning streak, and haven’t lost since early April.

Oh, and 36-year-old Tim Duncan dunked all over 22-year-old Serge Ibaka. Here’s proof the old man still has some spring in his legs.

