Tim Duncan made $240 million in his career and he still shops at Old Navy

Tim Duncan recently retired from the NBA after 19 seasons and he will forever be remembered for being one of the most down-to-Earth star athletes in recent memory. That’s why one photo a fan posted to Twitter is so great.

Duncan made nearly $240 million in his career, but that doesn’t mean the humble big man is going to be shopping on Rodeo Drive anytime soon. It would seem much more fitting to see Duncan shopping at the mall like the rest of us, and that is exactly what he does.

According to Twitter user @TheMavsQueen, she recently took this photo of Duncan, standing in line at Old Navy. This is peak Tim Duncan and it is why we love him.

Tim Duncan waiting in line at an Old Navy is exactly what I thought he’d be doing after he retired. pic.twitter.com/G26ihyeu5M

— K. (@TheMavsQueen) July 23, 2016

