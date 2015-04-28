Tim Duncan has played in an incredible number of games

Tim Duncan is 39 years old and still a key member for one of the better teams in the NBA. That he is still effective is even more remarkable if we consider exactly how many games he has logged in his 18-year career.

Including the regular season and postseason, Duncan has started 1,567 games (2nd most over last 30 years) and logged 54,820 minutes (3rd most over last 30 years) in his career.

When it comes to the playoffs alone, Duncan is top in both categories since the 1984-85 season with 238 starts and 9,044 minutes. To put that in perspective, that is the equivalent of three full seasons. In other words, Duncan’s 18 seasons in the NBA is more like 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.