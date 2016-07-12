Tim Duncan is retiring from the NBA after 19 years

After 19 years with the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan is retiring from the NBA.

Duncan announced his retirement Monday morning, bringing an end to a legendary career.

Duncan had picked up his contract option in July, giving him the chance to return if he wanted, but it appears he will be hanging up his sneakers this summer as one of the greatest big men to play in the NBA.

