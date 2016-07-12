Tim Duncan retires as one of the most decorated players in NBA history

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday that Tim Duncan is retiring, ending one of the most prolific careers in NBA history.

In 19 seasons, Duncan won two MVP awards and five NBA Championships. Of the NBA players to win at least one MVP award, only four players — Bill Russell (16), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (12), Michael Jordan (11), and Magic Johnson (8) — won more combined MVP awards and championships than Duncan. The Spurs great is also tied with LeBron James, who has won four MVPs and three rings.

In all, 20 players have won at least three combined MVPs and championships, including Stephen Curry, who joined the list this season with his second MVP.

