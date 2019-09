Here’s an ingenuous 11-second video from Saturday’s Spurs-Grizzlies game.



The YouTube video title is titled “Tim Duncan realising He Has Arms,” and it’s amazing.┬áDuncan is brushing sweat off of himself when he appears to see his arms for the very first time.

Fantastic:

