Tim Duncan Gave A Devastating Press Conference After Missing A Point-Blank Lay-Up To Tie Game 7

Tim Duncan had an open lay-up from two feet away with 50 seconds left to the tie Game 7 of the NBA Finals.



It was a shot we’ve seen Duncan make thousands of times, and it was made even easier by the fact that he was guarded by the smaller Shane Battier.

But Duncan missed it, LeBron went down the other end and nailed a dagger to put Miami up 92-88, and the Heat won the title.

The video:

After the game, a despondent Duncan addressed the media.

The press conference is tough to watch. He’s just devastated.

He was asked if Game 6 would the be game he remembers, and answered, “For me, no, Game 7. Missing a lay-up to tie the game, making a bad decision down the stretch, unable to stop Dwyane and LeBron. For me, Game 7 is always going to haunt me.”

There was then an awkward moment when he was asked if he’d be back:

Duncan: “Be back for what?”

Reporter: “Next season?”

Duncan: “I have a contract that says I am.”

Duncan had a remarkable year — making 1st Team All-NBA at an age when most players are going into coaching or broadcasting. But this lay-up is going to stick with him.

Here’s video of the press conference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.