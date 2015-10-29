Chart shows just how consistent Tim Duncan has been in his 19-year career

When the San Antonio Spurs tip off their season on Wednesday, it will mark the start of Tim Duncan’s 19th NBA season in what has been a remarkably consistent career.

Duncan has a well-earned reputation as a consistent player. But even that reputation doesn’t do him justice as shown by the chart below. While Duncan is no longer averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game, his production per 36 minutes is almost unchanged throughout his career.

The only difference between young Tim Duncan and 38-year-old Tim Duncan is that he is playing fewer minutes. But when he is on the court, he is as good as ever, with only his scoring down slightly in the last two seasons.

