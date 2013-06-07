Tim Duncan Was Absolutely Baffled After Picking Up A Key Foul Early In Game 1

Tony Manfred

Tim Duncan is in early foul trouble against the Miami Heat in Game 1.

He went to the bench to start the second quarter after picking up two fouls in the first.

The first foul left him baffled:

tim duncan called for foul

Duncan rightfully has a reputation as a no-nonsense, stand-up guy. But he does have a history of passive-aggressively complaining almost every time he gets called for a foul.

From earlier in the playoffs, a similar stare:

tim duncan lakers stare

