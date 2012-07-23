Tim Draper's Early Stage Firm DFJ Gotham Adds A New Managing Director

Thatcher Bell has been promoted to managing director of DFJ Gotham.

Early stage investor DFJ Gotham has a new Managing Director. Thatcher Bell, who has been with the firm for seven years, has been promoted. He was formerly Principal.

Bell is on the board of six or seven DFJ portfolio companies. He works closely with New York startups such as SailThru, Techstars’ AdStruc, and SinglePlatform, which was recently acquired for $100 million.“Thatcher was one of the few who believed in and invested in SinglePlatform before we had any real traction,” CEO Wiley Cerilli tells us. “He was incredibly helpful in the building and scaling of our business, and was always available to help.”



Prior to joining DFJ Gotham, Bell attended Wharton. He also serves on NY Tech Meetup’s Board of Directors.

