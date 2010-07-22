FINALLY: Tim Draper's Daughter Brings Her Crazy Web TV Show Back

Jesse Draper, daughter of top VC Tim Draper and occasional SAI contributor, is back with another season of her delightfully bizarre online show about tech and startups, The Valley Girl.



Regular readers will remember the final episode of the show’s last season, in which she covered Vinod Khosla with paint. From the looks of this trailer, the new season will be just as weird. The season kicks off a week from today, with The Valley Girl’s interview of Ted Turner, during which the two sing the Captain Planet theme song together.

Don’t miss this:



