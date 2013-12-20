Silicon Valley Investor Has A Wacky Proposal To Carve Up California Into Six Separate States

Doorstep Photography Join me! Tim Draper encourages California residents.

Investor Tim Draper feels California is too large to just be one state. The famed DFJ venture capitalist would like to carve it up into six separate states, and let his home region of Silicon Valley become its own state.

His reasoning: California’s population is six-times greater than the average state’s population which means the state isn’t fairly represented with senators in Washington. Draper also says it’d be a way for each state to “start fresh” and for individuals to move from state to state “more freely.”

Draper notes that California has been wanting this for more than a century. “Voters overwhelmingly approved the splitting of California into two states in 1859, but Congress never acted on that request due to the Civil War,” he writes in his proposal.

He’d like the six states to be named Jefferson, North California, Central California, Silicon Valley, West California and South California.

Here’s what the division of states would look like:

If you find this initiative shocking, you should see the other outrageous ideas proposed by Silicon Valley elite recently. Those include but are not limited to: investor Peter Thiel’s longing for a floating utopia, VC Balaji S. Srinivasan’s desire for an opt-in land of endless experimentation, and Google CEO Larry Page’s idea for a “mad scientist island.”

Here are other examples of Silicon Valley living in a bubble of tone-deaf arrogance.

Here is Draper’s proposal, via TechCrunch.

Six Californias Proposal

