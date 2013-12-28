Tim Cook's Total Compensation For 2013 Was $US4.25 Million

In a bit of a Friday news dump, Apple released its preliminary proxy statement.

In the statement, we get a look at how the company’s top executives were paid.

CEO Tim Cook’s compensation was $US4.25 million, and the rest of the top execs got $US2.6 million.

It’s a relatively small sum for executives running the world’s most valuable company.

Worry not! Their big pay days are all tied to previously issued restricted stock plans, which they will be able to cash out down the road.

Here’s the table of their compensation for 2013:

