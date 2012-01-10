Tim Cook's Total Compensation For 2011 Is Almost $400 Million

2011 was a very good year for Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to the company’s proxy statement, he got $378 million in total compensation.



As you can see in this table from the proxy statement, Apple’s other executives were well taken care of, too.

It’s worth noting Cook didn’t get $400 million in the bank last year. He got 1 million in restricted shares with 50% vesting in 2016, and the rest vesting in 2021.

Photo: SEC Screenshot

