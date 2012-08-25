Here's The Memo Tim Cook Sent To Apple Employees After The Company's Big Win In Court

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After finishing up his first year as Apple CEO, Tim Cook sent a memo to employees in light of the company’s win in the patent case against Samsung.9to5Mac was able to obtain the memo, which appears below. Cook mentions that Apple didn’t want to go to trial and only ended up there after “repeatedly asking Samsung to stop copying our work.”



Here’s the complete memo:

Today was an important day for Apple and for innovators everywhere.

Many of you have been closely following the trial against Samsung in San Jose for the past few weeks. We chose legal action very reluctantly and only after repeatedly asking Samsung to stop copying our work. For us this lawsuit has always been about something much more important than patents or money. It’s about values. We value originality and innovation and pour our lives into making the best products on earth. And we do this to delight our customers, not for competitors to flagrantly copy.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the jury who invested their time in listening to our story. We were thrilled to finally have the opportunity to tell it. The mountain of evidence presented during the trial showed that Samsung’s copying went far deeper than we knew.

The jury has now spoken. We applaud them for finding Samsung’s behaviour willful and for sending a loud and clear message that stealing isn’t right.

I am very proud of the work that each of you do.

Today, values have won and I hope the whole world listens.

Tim

