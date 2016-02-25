Apple CEO Tim Cook: FBI's backdoor would be 'software equivalent of cancer'

Apple CEO Tim Cook said helping the FBI hack an iPhone used by a terrorist would be “bad for America” during an interview with ABC News that aired on Wednesday evening.

The core question in the case, according to Cook, is whether “the government can compel Apple to write software that would make hundreds of millions of people insecure?”

Cook said that what the FBI is requesting would be the “software equivalent of cancer.”

It was Cook’s first public appearance since a court order directing Apple to help the FBI hack a terrorist’s encrypted iPhone surfaced last week.

Tim Cook also revealed that Apple first learned about the court order that kicked off the battle from media accounts.

“N, this is not a position that we would like to be in. It’s a very uncomfortable position,” Cook said. “To oppose your government on something doesn’t feel right.”

“This filing, we found out about the filing from the press. And I don’t think that’s the way the railroad should be run. And I don’t think that something so important to this country should be handled in this way,” Cook told Muir.

Apple has found itself at the center of a debate between national security, privacy, and computer security since Cook addressed an open letter to Apple customers last week shortly after a court order demanding it help the FBI access encrypted data on a smartphone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters was unsealed.

