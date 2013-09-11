Tim Cook's Black Shirt Is The Successor To Steve Jobs' Black Poloneck

Apple CEO Tim Cook once again wore a black collared shirt at today’s big new iPhone event. At

six of seven recent Apple press events, Cook has presented wearing a modest open collar men’s dress shirt in black. In only one he broke with the pattern and wore a dark blue one.

The late Apple founder Steve Jobs was famous for delivering his keynotes in one of many black polo neck sweaters that he owned.

For Cook, the black men’s dress shirt, no tie, is the new black polo.

