Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Threw A Zinger At Microsoft Windows

If anyone thinks that Apple has stopped looking over its shoulder at its old rival, Microsoft, Tim Cook put that to rest this morning.



Speaking at the Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference in San Francisco, Cook pointed out that Apple’s Mac business is growing faster than Windows PC: 15% versus 5%.

He also noted that Apple’s last operating system, Mountain Lion, is far more popular with Mac users than Windows 8 has been with Windows users.

Apple has sold 28 million copies of Mountain Lion, making it the best selling Mac OS of all time, he said with 37% of Mac users now using it.

Meanwhile, Windows 8 is “struggling to get to 5%,” he said with a smile.

Of course PC makers are still selling millions more Windows PCs than Apple sells Macs. PCs had about 60% of worldwide units shipped last quarter, compared to Apple’s roughly 7%, according to Gartner.

But, Cook actually failed to mention an even more impressive stat. That 7% is reportedly generating 45% of the profits for PC industry, according to Asymco.

