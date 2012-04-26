Oh No, These Guys Didn't Get Tim Cook's Memo On Toasters And Refrigerators

Take that, Tim Cook!



A new Kickstarter project promises to create a special case that would effectively transform the iPad into a MacBook Air.

The Brydge case went live on Kickstarter less than one day after Apple’s CEO show down the idea of ever releasing an iPad/MacBook hybrid, suggesting that it would be about as dumb as combining “a toaster and a refrigerator.”

However, many of Apple’s customers might end up disagreeing with Cook after looking at the early mockups and demonstrations of the Brydge case.

The sleek case is made from aerospace-grade aluminium, features a full keyboard and even built-in speakers. Perhaps most importantly, it has a sturdy, magnetized clamp to ensure that the iPad doesn’t come loose unexpectedly. (If you’re worried that it will, just check out the shake test video below.)

The project has already gone through the prototyping and design stages and is currently looking to raise $90,000 on Kickstarter to get to the manufacturing stage. So far, the project has raised more than $5,000 in its first day and the day isn’t even over yet.

Via CNET

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

