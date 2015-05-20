Tim Cook posted these pictures of his most recent trip to China on a Chinese social networking site

Matt Rosoff

Tim Cook was in China last week to discuss Apple’s environmental programs, including a plan to protect 1 million acres of Chinese forest land with the World Wildlife Fund.

While he was there, Cook (or Apple’s PR team) opened up an account on Weibo, China’s microblogging service that’s similar to Twitter, and used it to post some great pictures of his trip. All the pictures were uploaded from an iPhone 6, naturally.

These first two pictures were taken at the Elementary School at Communication University of China.

Tim cook weibo 1Tim Cook via Weibo
Tim cook weibo 2Tim Cook via Weibo

This was at the Apple Store at Xidan Joy City:

Tim cook weibo 3Tim Cook via Weibo

Here Cook is attending an Apple Watch workshop at another Apple Store in Huangzhou:

Tim cook weibo 4Tim Cook via Weibo

Lastly, here he is meeting a school teacher named Mrs. Ma at an Apple Store in Shanghai:

Tim cook weibo 5Tim Cook via Weibo

