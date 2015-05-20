Tim Cook posted these pictures of his most recent trip to China on a Chinese social networking site

Tim Cook was in China last week to discuss Apple’s environmental programs, including a plan to protect 1 million acres of Chinese forest land with the World Wildlife Fund.

While he was there, Cook (or Apple’s PR team) opened up an account on Weibo, China’s microblogging service that’s similar to Twitter, and used it to post some great pictures of his trip. All the pictures were uploaded from an iPhone 6, naturally.

These first two pictures were taken at the Elementary School at Communication University of China.

This was at the Apple Store at Xidan Joy City:

Here Cook is attending an Apple Watch workshop at another Apple Store in Huangzhou:

Lastly, here he is meeting a school teacher named Mrs. Ma at an Apple Store in Shanghai:

