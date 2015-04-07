Here's Tim Cook wearing an Apple Watch at the NCAA national championship game

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the NCAA national championship game in Indianapolis on Monday evening, where he was spotted wearing the steel Apple Watch with a white sport band, the same watch he’s worn for the past two Apple keynotes.

Cook, who received his MBA from Duke, greeted students and fans while decked out in all blue, took several pictures with them.

Apple’s Tim Cook, Duke MBA, greets Blue Devil fans before game. pic.twitter.com/kVkX6wEJsS

— Jason Gay (@jasonWSJ) April 7, 2015

Tim Cook poses for selfies with Duke students. “Sign my iPhone!” one yells. pic.twitter.com/0OJRN6Lbn8

— Ben Cohen (@bzcohen) April 7, 2015

So we just did a selfie w/ Apple CEO and Fuqua alum Tim Cook. #nbd #GoDuke #bestweekendever pic.twitter.com/lD6Xd1C4Sh

— Mike Leopando (@RMikeLeo) April 7, 2015

The Duke Blue Devils won the national championship game, 68-63.

