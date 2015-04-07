Here's Tim Cook wearing an Apple Watch at the NCAA national championship game

Dave Smith

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the NCAA national championship game in Indianapolis on Monday evening, where he was spotted wearing the steel Apple Watch with a white sport band, the same watch he’s worn for the past two Apple keynotes.

Cook, who received his MBA from Duke, greeted students and fans while decked out in all blue, took several pictures with them.

The Duke Blue Devils won the national championship game, 68-63.

NOW WATCH: Here’s Tim Cook Explaining Why Apple Pay Will Change The Way You Buy Everything

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.