Apple's CEO just made his first comments on the next major computing platform

Apple CEO Tim Cook has given his first public comments on virtual reality.

On the company’s earnings call Tuesday, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster asked Cook for his high-level thoughts on VR, asking if it’s a niche category or something that can really take off as a platform.

“I don’t think it’s a niche,” Cook replied. “I think it’s really cool and has some interesting applications.”

Cook left it at that.

Apple is the only major tech company that hasn’t publicly shared how it’s thinking about VR or augmented reality (AR). Google recently opened a new division dedicated to VR. Facebook is about to release the Oculus Rift VR gaming headset. And Samsung has its own headset that it made in partnership with Oculus.

But there are more signs Apple is at least investing more in VR and AR research.

Last week, Apple hired a new VR expert, Doug Bowman. Bowman specializes in 3D user interfaces, or the way users interact with virtual reality.

Apple has also made a handful of acquisitions related to VR and (AR), including the AR company Metaio and the computer imaging company FaceShift. Apple also hired Nick Thompson, one of the lead engineers of Microsoft’s AR HoloLens headset.



