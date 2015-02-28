TIM COOK ON TOUR: Here's everywhere the Apple CEO has been visiting

Apple CEO Tim Cook is busy travelling around the world, popping up in Germany, Belgium, Israel, and now London.

Cook surprised customers at the Apple Store in Covent Garden, London.

Apple Watch demo from the man himself. Thanks @tim_cook it was great to see you! pic.twitter.com/iPOUoH1VCt

— Daniel Warner (@danielwarner01) February 27, 2015

He also posed for selfies with Apple Store employees.

London is the fourth stop on Cook’s international tour. He’s also been spotted in Germany, Belgium, and Israel.

Here’s a map that shows where the Apple CEO has been so far:

Day 1

On Monday, Cook visited the European Commission in Belgium, where he was photographed with Andrus Ansip, vice-president of the EC in charge of the digital single market.

Day 2

We first learned about Cook’s trip to Germany when he was filmed inside the head office of the BILD newspaper in Berlin, Germany.





Another shot from inside Bild, and you can see he is wearing the Apple Watch:

But that wasn’t Cook’s first stop. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the newspaper visit.

BILD/Kugler/Federal Government Apple CEO Tim Cook with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Cook also visited the Seele glass manufacturing facility in Augsburg, Germany. That’s the company behind the large glass panels being used in Apple’s new campus in Cupertino.

Here’s the last of 2400 giant panels for Apple Campus 2. Thanks to the innovative glass makers at seele in Augsburg! pic.twitter.com/bZVe3dIGL0

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 23, 2015

Apple-CEO Tim Cook visits German Seele Group, producer of the glass front of the new #Apple Campus 2 #hiddenchampion pic.twitter.com/AFHonW4wl2

— Christoph Dernbach (@CDernbach) February 23, 2015

Another stop on Tim Cook’s schedule was at an Apple Store in Berlin. He gave a talk to employees, and was overheard saying that he wears his Apple Watch in the shower.

Das war großartig! Ich liebe Deutschland! pic.twitter.com/43pHDyg8iK

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2015

Day 3

9to5Mac reports that Cook arrived in Israel on Thursday, where he met with President Reuven Rivlin, and is expected to meet later on with former President Shimon Peres.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Cook was also photographed at the Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem:

Apple CEO Tim Cook @tim_cook visits YV Holocaust History Museum pic.twitter.com/zS291DIrLu

— Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) February 25, 2015

And Cook made a scheduled visit to Apple’s office in Israel, where he waved at some people in the street:

Tim Cook ends his visit at Apple’s facilities in Israel, surprises bystanders in the middle of the street and waves. pic.twitter.com/afNxd0JrGo

— Assaf Gilad (@assafgi) February 26, 2015

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So where will Cook appear next? One possibility is that he’s going to visit Milan. It’s currently Milan Fashion Week, and Apple has been keen to promote the Apple Watch to the fashion press. Earlier this week it published a multi-page advert in Vogue magazine that showcased the Apple Watch.

Apple Expands Apple Watch Marketing Efforts With New Multi-Page Spread in Vogue Magazine http://t.co/rKsaUPzIeM pic.twitter.com/PAvS39tEbC

— Mathieu (@MathieuChabod) February 25, 2015

But Apple isn’t stopping at print adverts, it has also courted fashion celebrities like Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld to help show off the Apple Watch.

