TIM COOK ON TOUR: Here's everywhere the Apple CEO has been visiting

James Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook is busy travelling around the world, popping up in Germany, Belgium, Israel, and now London.

Cook surprised customers at the Apple Store in Covent Garden, London.

He also posed for selfies with Apple Store employees.

London is the fourth stop on Cook’s international tour. He’s also been spotted in Germany, Belgium, and Israel.

Here’s a map that shows where the Apple CEO has been so far:

Tim Cook on tour mapGoogle Maps

Day 1

On Monday, Cook visited the European Commission in Belgium, where he was photographed with Andrus Ansip, vice-president of the EC in charge of the digital single market.

Tim Cook in BelgiumEuropean Commission

Day 2

We first learned about Cook’s trip to Germany when he was filmed inside the head office of the BILD newspaper in Berlin, Germany.


Another shot from inside Bild, and you can see he is wearing the Apple Watch:

Tim Cook in BerlinTwitter/Kai Diekmann

But that wasn’t Cook’s first stop. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before the newspaper visit.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with German Chancellor Angela MerkelBILD/Kugler/Federal GovernmentApple CEO Tim Cook with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Cook also visited the Seele glass manufacturing facility in Augsburg, Germany. That’s the company behind the large glass panels being used in Apple’s new campus in Cupertino.

Apple-CEO Tim Cook visits German Seele Group, producer of the glass front of the new #Apple Campus 2 #hiddenchampion pic.twitter.com/AFHonW4wl2
— Christoph Dernbach (@CDernbach) February 23, 2015

Another stop on Tim Cook’s schedule was at an Apple Store in Berlin. He gave a talk to employees, and was overheard saying that he wears his Apple Watch in the shower.

Day 3

9to5Mac reports that Cook arrived in Israel on Thursday, where he met with President Reuven Rivlin, and is expected to meet later on with former President Shimon Peres.

Cook was also photographed at the Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem:

And Cook made a scheduled visit to Apple’s office in Israel, where he waved at some people in the street:

So where will Cook appear next? One possibility is that he’s going to visit Milan. It’s currently Milan Fashion Week, and Apple has been keen to promote the Apple Watch to the fashion press. Earlier this week it published a multi-page advert in Vogue magazine that showcased the Apple Watch.

But Apple isn’t stopping at print adverts, it has also courted fashion celebrities like Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld to help show off the Apple Watch.

